Red Cross back to school safety

SAN DIEGO - It’s almost time for the school bells to ring again and the American Red Cross has steps that everyone can take to make the trip back to the classroom safer.

Make sure your child knows their phone number, address, how to get in touch with parents at work, how to get in touch with another trusted adult, and how to dial 9-1-1.

School bus safety:

If children ride a bus to school, they should plan to get to their bus stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus to arrive.

Drivers should pay attention to the lights on school buses. Drivers must stop their vehicles and wait until the lights go off, the stop sign is back in place and the bus is moving before they can start driving again.

Get to school safely:

If children ride in a car to get to school, they should always wear a seat belt. Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly (typically for children ages 8-12 and over 4’9”), and ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.

If your child rides their bike to school, they should always wear a helmet and ride on the right in the same direction as the traffic is going.

Have you considered taking a first aid class? Red Cross training can give you the confidence and skills to help with everyday emergencies from paper cuts to school sports injuries.

You can download the free Red Cross First Aid App (redcross.org/apps) for instant access to expert advice whenever and wherever needed.

For local classes and more information on how to keep your family safe, visit the Red Cross San Diego website: www.redcross.org/san-diego.