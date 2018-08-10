The power of yoga with Carson Calhoun

SAN DIEGO - A self-described “Handstand-Up Comedian,” certified yoga instructor Carson Calhoun combines his love for being upside-down with his natural ability to make people laugh.

During his classes, workshops, and retreats, students are encouraged to push their limits and explore their edge, while maintaining a playful attitude. In every instance, one can be sure to break a sweat, learn something new, and leave with a smile on his or her face.

After years of encouragement from his mother, Carson began practicing yoga in 2010. He did his first 200 hour teacher training in 2011 at Little River Yoga and has since studied Ashtanga Yoga with David B. Keil and Rocket Yoga with David C. Kyle.

As a movement enthusiast, Carson incorporates a variety of disciplines into his yoga classes, which focus on building a strong mind and body.

Join Carson for Carson Calhoun Weekend of yoga at Trilogy Sanctuary starting Saturday, August 11th with classes held throughout the weekend. Save 40% when you sign up early!

For more information, class times, and to sign up for a class with Carson, visit his website: carsonclaycalhoun.com.