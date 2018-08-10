The Impossible Science Festival at the Fleet Science Center

SAN DIEGO - Join the Fleet's Curator of Impossible Science, Jason Latimer, as he hosts the fourth annual Impossible Science Festival at the Fleet Science Center on August 11 and 12, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"The goal of the Impossible Science Festival is to promote education through curiosity. By exploring subjects that seem impossible but which can be made possible through science, visitors will have an experience that will blow their minds!"

The Impossible Science Festival is a unique, interactive event that explores the science behind the seemingly impossible.

Visitors will have the opportunity to turn objects invisible, explore levitation, play with the science of mind control, discover how to bend lasers and experience what it feels like to walk on a skyscraper beam in a new virtual reality interactive.

The festival will examine the question, "What is possible?" and encourage visitors to find the answer through curiosity and knowledge.