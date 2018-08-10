Charity Ride Wrap Party for “Kiehl’s LifeRide for amfAR” Day in San Diego

Today is officially proclaimed by the City of San Diego as ”Kiehl’s LifeRide for amfAR day!” The charity ride wrap party is happening on Friday, August 10th from 1-2 p.m. at Kiehl's at Westfield UTC.
Kiehl’s LifeRide for amfAR is a multi-city, charitable celebrity motorcycle ride, which raises funds and awareness for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. This year’s 9th Annual LifeRide blanketed the coastline of Southern California, with the riders traveling 310 miles over the course of five days from Los Angeles to San Diego.
The party will include a check presentation, bites & sips from San Diego’s Liberty Public Market, healthy skin consultations and hand massages, CycleBar charity ride pop-up, gift card giveaways, meet & greet with celebrity riders, a DJ & professional photography ops, and more.
Today, 1.1 million people are living with HIV/AIDS in the U.S. and nearly 40,000 people contract HIV every year in the U.S. Even more striking is the fact that about 1 in 7 people living with HIV in the U.S. don’t know they have it.
Each year, Kiehl’s donates a total of $150,000 to amfAR through the LifeRide’s events & activities. This year’s donation has a significant impact within San Diego’s research community, as the donation will fund a grant to support the HIV/AIDS research of Dr. Gabriel Ozorowski of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla.
At the conclusion of the 9th Annual LifeRide for amfAR, Kiehl’s will have ridden more than 12,000 miles since 2010, and raised more than $1.9 million in total for amfAR, funding ten cure-related research projects.
For more information about The Foundation for AIDS Research, visit their website: amfar.org.
For more information about Kiehl's and their dedication to HIV/AIDS research, visit their website: www.kiehls.com/hiv-aids-research.
