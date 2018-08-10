Party with your pup at Cardiff's Dog Days of Summer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Starting in 2005, Cardiff Dog Days of Summer has been an event that draws together community members of all ages, especially those who love dogs. The event has been growing in popularity, gathering together a crowd of 5,000 last year.

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer is a free event that includes over 100 dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies and a carefully curated “Maker’s Market Row”.

Attendees are free to wander through the wide selection of booths, or participate in one of the many available activities. Activities on feature include the celebrated dog contests, a beer and wine garden, live music, kid activities and more.

The event takes place at the Encinitas Community Park on August 12th, starting at 11:00 am until 6:00 pm. News 8’s Ashley Jacobs has your look at the tail-wagging fun.

