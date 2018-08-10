Jury awards $2.1M in San Diego teacher sex-abuse lawsuit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jury awards $2.1M in San Diego teacher sex-abuse lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A jury says the San Diego Unified School District must pay $2.1 million to a former student who was sexually abused by a teacher.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says jurors found the district negligent Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by a 19-year-old man who claimed Toni Sutton had sex with him in her classroom, car and home dozens of times beginning when he was 15.

Sutton, a former Spanish teacher at Crawford High School, was sentenced to prison two years ago for her eight-month-long abuse of the student.

The lawsuit argued that the district ignored red flags about Sutton’s behavior.

Defense attorneys denied that district employees were negligent and said they responded appropriately once they realized that Sutton had been abusing the student.

