Notorious hoarding home in Bay Ho area finally being cleaned up

A recent video shows a shark eating a meal in close proximity to La Jolla Shores. A student helicopter pilot captured the footage of shark seemingly chowing down on a sea lion Wednesday about 40 to 50 feet away from kayakers and swimmers.
The city is making progress in cleaning up a notorious hoarding house in the Bay Ho area. Neighbors have been concerned with the amount of trash piling up for some time now. On Friday, the City of San Diego finally obtained a court order to begin cleaning up.
Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza, who earned more than $43 million over 14 seasons, pleaded guilty Friday to federal drug charges in California. Loiza acknowledged that he possessed about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of cocaine with intent to distribute. He faces up a minimum of 10 years in a prison and maximum of life when he is sentenced Nov. 2.
This San Diego-based company is making schools and businesses safer with a window film that can help deter intruders.
Two branches of the United States military are searching for a missing U.S. Marine in the seas southeast of the Philippines, officials announced.
A fast-moving wildfire tore across hilly terrain east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday, threatening homes near Ramona for a time before firefighters got the flames under control.
A former Torrey Pines High School student who posted threats targeting the school on his Instagram account was sentenced to a year in custody, with at least six months to be served at a residential alcohol and mental health treatment facility.
A jury says the San Diego Unified School District must pay $2.1 million to a former student who was sexually abused by a teacher.
In a novel experiment, doctors got a letter from the medical examiner’s office telling them of their patient’s fatal overdose. The response: They started prescribing fewer opioids.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Tecate port of entry Wednesday seized 92 pounds of heroin, valued at more than $870,000, from an elderly woman.