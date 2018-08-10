Crews respond to fiery crash in El Cajon

A federal judge in San Diego said Friday he is encouraged by the government's plan to locate parents who were either deported or released into the United States after being separated from their children at the border as part of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration.
A murder 30 years ago on 41st Street in southeastern San Diego was a defining moment in the life of Earl McNeil.
Homicide investigators sought Thursday to piece together the events that led to the apparently related slayings of two women found dead this week in the North County, one in a burning SUV and the other miles away in a home where two young children were sleeping.
For many children, summer camp is a treasured rite of passage and a place to learn about the outdoors. But there's a special program in Vista that teaches a very different set of survival skills.
Crews are responding to the scene of a fiery crash involving a semi-truck and a car on the eastbound side of Interstate 8 near Johnson Avenue.
A recent video shows a shark eating a meal in close proximity to La Jolla Shores. A student helicopter pilot captured the footage of shark seemingly chowing down on a sea lion Wednesday about 40 to 50 feet away from kayakers and swimmers.
The city is making progress in cleaning up a notorious hoarding house in the Bay Ho area. Neighbors have been concerned with the amount of trash piling up for some time now. On Friday, the City of San Diego finally obtained a court order to begin cleaning up.
Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza, who earned more than $43 million over 14 seasons, pleaded guilty Friday to federal drug charges in California. Loiza acknowledged that he possessed about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of cocaine with intent to distribute. He faces up a minimum of 10 years in a prison and maximum of life when he is sentenced Nov. 2.
This San Diego-based company is making schools and businesses safer with a window film that can help deter intruders.