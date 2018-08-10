Crews respond to fiery crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) — Crews responded Thursday evening to the scene of a fiery crash involving a semi-truck and a car in El Cajon.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 8 over Marshall Avenue.

The incident started when a white sedan slammed into the center divide, then went across all lanes of the freeway before it became wedged underneath the semi and was dragged for a time.

The semi caught fire, but the driver was able to separate the cab from the rest of the truck.

The driver of the semi was reportedly uninjured. There was no official word on the condition of the person or persons in the sedan.

A third vehicle may have been involved but left the scene according to witness reports.

Three lanes of eastbound traffic remained closed as of 6:30 p.m. with only the left lane open to cars slowly passing. Westbound traffic was also slowing in the area.

Three lanes blocked on EB I-8, just east of W. Main, due to traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 11, 2018

Chopper 8 captures footage of the truck burning: