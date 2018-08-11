Vigil held for missing El Cajon woman who recently moved to Arizona

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Family and friends of an El Cajon woman who went missing in Arizona came together Friday to pray for her safe return. Kiera Bergman recently moved to Glendale with her boyfriend then over the weekend she vanished.

The 19-year-old went missing Saturday and hasn't been seen since she left her job at a Glendale, Arizona, leasing company.

"You see this in movies, you see this on the news with other people and you don't think one day you're going to be going through it,” said Kiera’s aunt Mindy Tarantino.

Mindy says her family is trying support the search effort in Arizona from afar, but it's been heartbreaking to still not know where Kiera is.

"We're struggling,” she said. “We're trying to stay strong. We've had many sleepless nights this week.”

Kiera moved from San Diego to the Phoenix area earlier this year with her boyfriend.

Her mother and other family members are at a Glendale hotel as the investigation into Kiera's disappearance continues.

"Just breaks my heart not knowing where she is and what's happening to her if anything,” said Kiera’s mom Kiersten Bragg.

Phoenix police say they are in the early stages of their investigation.

"The disappearance is unique in that we don't have any answers as to where she could be and this is out of character for her to not speak with her friends and family,” said a Phoenix police officer.

As of Friday her disappearance is only classified as a missing persons case

“I'm scared for her not knowing where she is or what she's going through,” said Kiersten.

RELATED COVERAGE