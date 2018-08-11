Dockless Bikes: Can you keep getting charged after the ride ends?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — With dockless bikes it's supposed to be a quick click to end your ride. But some News 8 viewers are claiming they have been charged fines after hopping off.

The reason? The companies claim those bikes went missing.

News 8's Chris Gros dives into the issue to verify if these companies can actually charge you after the ride is over and how you can get your money back.

Many dockless bikes in our area have been trashed, dumped or stolen since they've rolled into San Diego.

But what happens if you rent a bike, return it but then it goes missing?

“They said, ‘we're charging you,” said Dan Martinez.

Martinez says he tried to rent an electric Lime Bike in Point Loma, when he realized it wasn't charged he “ended” his ride.

Six weeks later Lime Bike said the bike was lost but Martinez had no idea where it was.

Then he got a text saying since he was the last one to use it he would be charged $100.

News 8 consulted arbitration attorney Bob Gaglione and the lime bike user agreement to find out if users can be charged this way.

“You should read it, or you could be bound under terms you don't even know or understand,” said Gaglione.

He says when you hit accept you're essentially agreeing to a contract.

"They want to know when you're using their website or app that you're agreeing to the terms and conditions that they drafted for their use of service or product,” said Gaglione.

In the Lime Bike user agreement it explicitly states customers can be charged if a product goes missing.

“You tend to scroll down to the bottom and accept hoping for the best and I did and it screwed me in the end,” said Martinez.

So News 8 can verify that users can be charged if a bike goes missing.

In Martinez's case he was refunded the money after he proved he checked out of his ride.

Gaglione’s best advice to avoid a charge is to take photo evidence.

"Therefore, if something happens to the bike later on.... they have some evidence in your phone that has a date and time stamp on it,” said Gaglione.

