Water main break causing traffic problems in the Midway District

Temperatures will slowly decrease as high pressure weakens through the weekend, as well as the moisture.
A ruptured water main forced police to close both directions of Midway Drive less than a half-mile southeast of Point Loma Boulevard in the Midway district.
A suspected DUI driver was arrested early Saturday morning after he overturned the car he and another man were riding in on a street in Pacific Beach.
County officials have identified the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on a North County freeway last weekend.
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Santee and authorities are still searching for the driver.
Crews responded Friday evening to the scene of a fiery crash involving a semi-truck and a car in El Cajon. CHP confirmed to News 8 there was at least one fatality as a result.
With dockless bikes it's supposed to be a quick click to end your ride. But some News 8 viewers are claiming they have been charged fines after hopping off.
Family and friends of an El Cajon woman who went missing in Arizona came together Friday to pray for her safe return. Kiera Bergman recently moved to Glendale with her boyfriend then over the weekend she vanished.
A federal judge in San Diego said Friday he is encouraged by the government's plan to locate parents who were either deported or released into the United States after being separated from their children at the border as part of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration.
Homicide investigators sought Thursday to piece together the events that led to the apparently related slayings of two women found dead this week in the North County, one in a burning SUV and the other miles away in a home where two young children were sleeping.