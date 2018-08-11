Water main break causing traffic problems in the Midway District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ruptured water main forced police to close both directions of Midway Drive less than a half-mile southeast of Point Loma Boulevard in the Midway district.

The break was first reported at 10:52 a.m. on Midway Drive between Duke and Kemper streets, according to San Diego Police Officer Steve Bourasa.

The entire roadway was flooded, and police shut down the street, Bourasa said. Traffic was jammed in the area around the closure, and a SigAlert was issued.

Bourasa could not say how long it will be until the road can be re-opened.

