Rady Children's celebrates grand opening of new Murrieta Medical Plaza

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego is expanding into southern Riverside County. The hospital, located just off Interstate 215 at Hancock Avenue will offer a much enhanced level of outpatient pediatric care. 

Patients will have access to many different specialty services through Rady Children’s Specialists of San Diego.

Some of the services include: 

  • Allergy & Immunology
  • Cardiology
  • Dermatology
  • Endocrinology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine (San Diego Perinatal Center)
  • Nephrology
  • Ophthalmology
  • Orthopedics & Scoliosis
  • Otolaryngology (ear, nose, throat)
  • Pediatric Surgery (consultations)
  • Pulmonary/Respiratory Medicine
  • Radiology
  • Rehabilitation Medicine
  • Rheumatology
  • Sports Medicine
  • Urology

Other services will include pediatric primary care through Children’s Primary Care Medical Group.

The hospital will also have a host of new developmental services and clinics, such as the Autism Discovery Institute, speech-language pathology, the Developmental Evaluation Clinic and the High-Risk Infant Follow-Up Clinic.

For more information on Rady Children’s Medical Plaza Murrieta and its current and planned offerings, visit their website

