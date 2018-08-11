Rady Children's celebrates grand opening of new Murrieta Medical Plaza

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego is expanding into southern Riverside County. The hospital, located just off Interstate 215 at Hancock Avenue will offer a much enhanced level of outpatient pediatric care.

Patients will have access to many different specialty services through Rady Children’s Specialists of San Diego.

Some of the services include:

Allergy & Immunology

Cardiology

Dermatology

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Maternal-Fetal Medicine (San Diego Perinatal Center)

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics & Scoliosis

Otolaryngology (ear, nose, throat)

Pediatric Surgery (consultations)

Pulmonary/Respiratory Medicine

Radiology

Rehabilitation Medicine

Rheumatology

Sports Medicine

Urology

Other services will include pediatric primary care through Children’s Primary Care Medical Group.

The hospital will also have a host of new developmental services and clinics, such as the Autism Discovery Institute, speech-language pathology, the Developmental Evaluation Clinic and the High-Risk Infant Follow-Up Clinic.

For more information on Rady Children’s Medical Plaza Murrieta and its current and planned offerings, visit their website.