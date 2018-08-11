Police release new details in Carlsbad apartment shooting

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Carlsbad police identified a suspect and released new details in a shooting last weekend at an apartment complex near Legoland.

The shooting happened about 5:50 a.m. Aug. 4, when Carlsbad police received multiple reports of shots being fired at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Whitman Way -- just east of the intersection of Cannon Drive and Faraday Avenue, and less than a mile from Legoland.

Officers found a man and a woman, each with "a serious gunshot wound," in a courtyard area inside the complex, Carlsbad Police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said at the time. They were also able to find a suspect in the apartment complex, later identified as Jonathan Wilburn, who was suffering from what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police now believe Wilburn got into a dispute with family members at a gathering that morning, retrieved a firearm and shot the two victims, in addition to accidentally shooting himself.

The female victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, while the man sustained an injury that put him in critical condition, police said. On Aug. 10, the victim in critical condition succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Wilburn was arrested and taken to Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and felony discharge of a firearm, and was being held without bail.

