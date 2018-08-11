Homeless kids ride waves with the Windansea Surf Club - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Homeless kids ride waves with the Windansea Surf Club

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Homeless kids from around San Diego got an awesome chance to hang 10 on Saturday.

8-year-old Bryson and his younger brother, Tyson, were standouts during the Windansea Surf Club event.

The brothers came out with nearly 30 other homeless children for a day at the beach and an opportunity to learn how to surf.

Organizers say they want to show them more than just a good day at the beach. They want to show the kids that life can still be good, even though they are living through some very rough times. .

The event had dozens of instructors out in the water with the kids teaching them how to paddle and stand up on the boards.

The Windansea Surf Club volunteers first partnered with Father Joe’s Villages 30 years ago and they continue to do it annually. 

