Homeless kids ride waves with the Windansea Surf Club

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Homeless kids from around San Diego got an awesome chance to hang 10 on Saturday.

8-year-old Bryson and his younger brother, Tyson, were standouts during the Windansea Surf Club event.

Windansea Surf Club holding their annual event to teach homeless kids at Father Joe's to surf. pic.twitter.com/N34AQ0KYRg — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) August 11, 2018

The brothers came out with nearly 30 other homeless children for a day at the beach and an opportunity to learn how to surf.

Organizers say they want to show them more than just a good day at the beach. They want to show the kids that life can still be good, even though they are living through some very rough times. .

Instructors work with the kids all day to get them comfortable in the water and riding the board pic.twitter.com/HgsnNDRxDW — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) August 11, 2018

The event had dozens of instructors out in the water with the kids teaching them how to paddle and stand up on the boards.

The Windansea Surf Club volunteers first partnered with Father Joe’s Villages 30 years ago and they continue to do it annually.