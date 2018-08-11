Man arrested after kidnapping 3-year-old in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A wild scene unfolded Saturday morning in the neighborhood of Oak Park.

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning, San Diego Police received a call of a hot prowl burglary in Oak Park. Shortly after the call they learned that a mentally challenged man had actually kidnapped a 3-year old girl from the house next door.

Police say the man reached into the little girl’s bedroom window and took her out while she was taking a nap. Police say the man only made it as far as the front yard before he left the girl.

The suspect’s mother found the girl in the front yard and returned her back to the family’s house.

The little girl’s father says it didn’t happen just like that. He says that his daughter was found by the suspect's mother with her pants down. The girls father says the woman then took the little girl and set her in the family's front yard. San Diego Police wouldn’t confirm that, only saying the child abuse unit is investigating.

The girl’s father chased the suspect down the street, eventually punching him and pinning him to the ground.

Neighbors say the 46-year-old suspect is known to be erratic and he has had prior run-ins with the law.

Police arrested the man and he is now facing felony charges.