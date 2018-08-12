Search for 12-year-old girl at San Vicente Reservoir now recovery mission

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8) – Hope has been lost for the safe recovery of a little girl who fell of a drifting personal watercraft in the San Vicente Reservoir near Lakeside, police said.



Dispatchers were told just after 6 p.m. Saturday that a 12-year-old girl had gone off a WaveRunner boat in the lake, according to San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster.



Multiple agencies responded to help search for the girl, including sheriff's deputies, park rangers and San Diego lifeguards.



The girl is believed to have gone under the boat after falling overboard, Foster said. Her life jacket was later found, but there was still no sign of her. Adults were in the boat at the time of the accident.



The boat was not operating under its own power when it happened, and was drifting with the waves and wind, according to San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropky.



Rescue efforts were halted around sunset as conditions became too dark for divers to safely continue.



The lake has clearer water than most, a help for search crews, but it also has a lot of underwater debris, Stropky said.



"There's big huge rocks you can get snagged on, and there's lots of trees and branches and that makes this type of thing always dangerous," he said.



Search crews were back in the water after daybreak Sunday. Divers can stay in the water for a limited time and then they have to stay on the surface for awhile. It all depends upon their diving depth, according to officials.

SDFD lifeguards sent two divers in the water and their total dive time was 23 minutes. They went down to about 120 feet. The water temperature is 62 degrees and the visibility is about 25 feet. ORCA Maritime gave rescuers a search area of about 300 yards by 400 yards. ORCA is again revising data to hopefully identify a “hot spot” and narrow down the field.



The lake will be closed for recreation to aid in the recovery, according to Foster.



Lifeguards spoke to the boat operator and were able to narrow down a location to restart the search using SONAR, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

