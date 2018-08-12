Temperatures and SDG&E bills soar in summer months

In order to stay cool, many people cranked up their air conditioners, but then the bill came in and some San Diegans were shocked.
High surfs and strong rip and longshore currents at San Diego’s beaches over the weekend prompted a Beach Hazards Statement by the National Weather Service that continues into the evening.
A registered sex offender allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his young neighbor, a 3-year-old girl, police said Sunday.
San Diego Fire Department lifeguards and divers resumed recovery efforts Sunday for a 12-year-old girl who fell overboard in San Vicente Reservoir near Lakeside, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
A ruptured water main forced police to close both directions of Midway Drive less than a half-mile southeast of Point Loma Boulevard in the Midway district.
Carlsbad police identified a suspect and released new details in a shooting last weekend at an apartment complex near Legoland.
Researchers at the San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research announced they successfully saved viable tissue cells from two rare and critically endangered vaquita porpoises.
San Diego police today released the identity of the officer who fatally shot an assault suspect in Southcrest who was allegedly advancing on the lawman in a menacing manner Wednesday evening.