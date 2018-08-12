Temperatures and SDG&E bills soar in summer months

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In order to stay cool, many people cranked up their air conditioners, but then the bill came in and some San Diegans were shocked.



CBS News 8's Brandon Lewis spoke to SDG&E and customers about the skyrocketing bills.

Kevin Eads saw his bill skyrocket this month amid the heat wave and SDG&E's summer pricing.

"What I normally pay is around $175 a month, now that's my baseline 419," Eads said.

His bills show he used considerably less energy in May, but as the heat wave settled on San Diego his energy use increased.

Eads is just shy of Tier 3 pricing. That's when extremely high energy use customers get hit with a state mandated surcharge that went into effect in November.

Wes Jones, a spokesperson for SDG&E, says they're seeing an increase in customers paying the high usage charge as they crank up their air conditioners.

"We'd encourage them to look at the time of use plans. They're different than the regular plan, but if you can shift some of the usage with things like a dishwasher or laundry you can experience some savings, Jones said.

Eads says he's planning to talk with SDG&E about his bill and how his baseline is determined. He also wants an energy audit and is considering solar.

"I feel gauged, I feel taken advantage of, Eads said. I think the power is way out of line and way too expensive, it's just a big business," he said.

For more information on SDG&E summer pricing, visit their website.

RELATED COVERAGE