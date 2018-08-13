Bar fight leads to fatal shooting in the Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Monday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.



The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Market Street and Fifth Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.



An argument between the victim and a group of men quickly escalated and the victim was shot at least once in the upper body, Dobbs said.



Bystanders jumped in and were providing medical aid when officers arrived, Dobbs said. Police and paramedics also attempted to save the man, but he died at the scene.



The name of the victim was withheld pending family notification.



Two men suspected of being involved in the incident fled the area in a cab that was later stopped by officers, Dobbs said. The two men are being questioned.



No suspect descriptions were immediately available.



Market Street, between Fourth and Fifth avenues, was closed shortly after 5 a.m. and police said the closures could last until noon.



No other injuries were reported.



Department detectives were investigating the incident.

