Colin Stowell sworn in as next San Diego Fire Chief

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Surrounded by his family and colleagues from around the region, Colin Stowell became the City’s 18th Fire-Rescue Chief Monday.
Joined by Councilmember Lorie Zapf and members of the community, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer officially swore in Stowell, who began his career at SDFD’s Station No. 1 in 1988.
Before leaving for a brief stint at Heartland Fire & Rescue, Stowell served as Assistant Fire Chief at SDFD, where he oversaw the Emergency Operations division, which includes 48 fire stations, lifeguard services, the training division, emergency medical services, and special operations comprising hazardous materials, air operations, the bomb squad, and fire investigations.
He led more than 845 sworn personnel and 240 full-time or seasonal lifeguards.
Colin Stowell sworn in by Mayor Kevin Faulconer as next San Diego Fire Chief. (Aug. 13, 2018)
RELATED COVERAGE
Back to school time can also mean back to the busyness but you can get ahead of the mess by attending the Clear Head + Clean Home Workshop: Fall Edition!
Celebrate the unconditional love we share with our four-legged family members and the pawsitive healing that love brings while helping to raise funds for a great cause!
Surrounded by his family and colleagues from around the region, Colin Stowell became the City’s 18th Fire-Rescue Chief Monday.
Police Monday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.
In order to stay cool, many people cranked up their air conditioners, but then the bill came in and some San Diegans were shocked.
Several agencies will continue a search Monday to recover the body of a 12-year-old girl who is presumed to have drowned after falling from a boat into San Vicente Reservoir over the weekend, authorities said.
Temperatures this week will approach average as high pressure weakens. Weak onshore flow will support a shallow marine layer.
A registered sex offender allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his young neighbor, a 3-year-old girl, police said Sunday.
A ruptured water main forced police to close both directions of Midway Drive less than a half-mile southeast of Point Loma Boulevard in the Midway district.