Colin Stowell sworn in as next San Diego Fire Chief

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Surrounded by his family and colleagues from around the region, Colin Stowell became the City’s 18th Fire-Rescue Chief Monday.

Joined by Councilmember Lorie Zapf and members of the community, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer officially swore in Stowell, who began his career at SDFD’s Station No. 1 in 1988.

Before leaving for a brief stint at Heartland Fire & Rescue, Stowell served as Assistant Fire Chief at SDFD, where he oversaw the Emergency Operations division, which includes 48 fire stations, lifeguard services, the training division, emergency medical services, and special operations comprising hazardous materials, air operations, the bomb squad, and fire investigations.

He led more than 845 sworn personnel and 240 full-time or seasonal lifeguards.

Colin Stowell sworn in by Mayor Kevin Faulconer as next San Diego Fire Chief. (Aug. 13, 2018)

