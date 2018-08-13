WATCH: First baby elephant in six years born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's a boy! The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is sharing the news of a baby elephant.

The baby elephant was born Sunday night. It's the first baby elephant calf born in six years at Safari Park.



The herd is very excited and extremely protective of the baby elephant.

As you can see in the video, they are gathered around the new calf and won't leave his side for a moment, as he roams around the enclosed area of the park.

He's getting familiar with the place he now calls home.



Check out this video on the Elephant Cam at the Safari Park.