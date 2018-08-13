Crews stop natural gas leak near San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — Crews were able to stop a natural gas leak near San Diego State University on Monday, according to school officials. Four buildings in the area were evacuated due to the leak.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, a call came in just after 2 p.m. to report a leak at a construction site in the 5100 block of College Avenue.

As a precaution, authorities cleared people out of Olmeca Hall, College Square, a nearby taco shop, a gas station and the construction site.

SDSU Police, SDFD and SDG&E all reportedly responded.

Just before 3 p.m., a tweet from school officials stated that the gas leak had been stopped and evacuations, but noted that traffic in the area could be impacted.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »

SDSU Alert: Officials successfully stopped the gas leak. Evacuations are being lifted. Traffic may be impacted in the area. — San Diego State University (@SDSU) August 13, 2018