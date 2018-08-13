Cloverdale Fire breaks out in San Pasqual Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cloverdale Fire breaks out in San Pasqual Valley

Last updated: Monday, August 13, 2018 AT 5:40 PM

Acres burned: 90
Containment: 15%
Location: 2100 block of San Pasqual Road near Escondido
Start date: August 13, 2018 - 3:08 p.m.
Cause: Unknown

Evacuations: County San Diego Sheriff has reported evacuations of homes in the area of 14400 block and 21200 block of San Pasqual Road in Escondido. San Pasqual High School has been designated as the temporary evacuation point for both residents and animals. The County of San Diego Sheriff’s Department has posted an emergency evacuation warning for the San Pasqual area near the intersection area of San Pasqual Road and Hwy 78. An evacuation warning means that evacuations are currently voluntary, however everyone should be prepared to evacuate if an order is issued.

Road closures: All lanes of SR-78 are closed between east of San Diego Safari Park and Cloverdale Road due to brush fire. Visit the News 8 Traffic page for updates »

Twitter Hashtags: #CloverFire, #CloverdaleFire
Monday - 5:40 PM

According to News 8 reporter Richard Allen at the scene of the Cloverdale Fire, firefighters have stopped the forward rate of the fire's spread.

The fire is currently at 90 acres as of this update and 15% contained.

5:18 PM

SAN PASQUAL (NEWS 8) - A vegetation fire has been reported in the area of state Route 78 and San Pasqual Valley Road, west of San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, the fire has burned about 40 acres as of this update.

Authorities are evacuating homes in the 14400 blocks and 21200 blocks of San Pasqual Road in Escondido as crews fight the brush fire. 

A San Diego Zoo Safari park official told News 8 the park will close early so guests can leave the park. Guests will have to take East SR-78. The Safari Park said there currently no plans to evacuate or crating animals. Keepers do have hoses out in case they need to use them.

Caltrans San Diego says all lanes of SR-78 are closed between east of San Diego Safari Park and Cloverdale Road due to the fire.

This fire is the third to erupt in the area in as many weeks.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

