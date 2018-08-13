Cloverdale Fire breaks out in San Pasqual Valley

MOBILE LIVE STREAM: Watch the live stream: http://kfmb.us/livestream



Last updated: Monday, August 13, 2018 AT 5:40 PM



Acres burned: 90

Containment: 15%

Location: 2100 block of San Pasqual Road near Escondido

Start date: August 13, 2018 - 3:08 p.m.

Cause: Unknown



Evacuations: County San Diego Sheriff has reported evacuations of homes in the area of 14400 block and 21200 block of San Pasqual Road in Escondido. San Pasqual High School has been designated as the temporary evacuation point for both residents and animals. The County of San Diego Sheriff’s Department has posted an emergency evacuation warning for the San Pasqual area near the intersection area of San Pasqual Road and Hwy 78. An evacuation warning means that evacuations are currently voluntary, however everyone should be prepared to evacuate if an order is issued.



Road closures: All lanes of SR-78 are closed between east of San Diego Safari Park and Cloverdale Road due to brush fire. Visit the News 8 Traffic page for updates »



Twitter Hashtags: #CloverFire, #CloverdaleFire

__________________________________________

Monday - 5:40 PM

According to News 8 reporter Richard Allen at the scene of the Cloverdale Fire, firefighters have stopped the forward rate of the fire's spread.

The fire is currently at 90 acres as of this update and 15% contained.

Promising news: firefighters say they’ve stopped the forward rate of spread of the #CloverdaleFire in San Pasqual Valley area, now at 90 acres and 15% contained @CBS8 at 6:30pm @thecwsandiego at 7pm pic.twitter.com/aB9s5pxsQw — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) August 14, 2018

__________________________________________

5:18 PM

SAN PASQUAL (NEWS 8) - A vegetation fire has been reported in the area of state Route 78 and San Pasqual Valley Road, west of San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, the fire has burned about 40 acres as of this update.

Authorities are evacuating homes in the 14400 blocks and 21200 blocks of San Pasqual Road in Escondido as crews fight the brush fire.

A San Diego Zoo Safari park official told News 8 the park will close early so guests can leave the park. Guests will have to take East SR-78. The Safari Park said there currently no plans to evacuate or crating animals. Keepers do have hoses out in case they need to use them.

Caltrans San Diego says all lanes of SR-78 are closed between east of San Diego Safari Park and Cloverdale Road due to the fire.

This fire is the third to erupt in the area in as many weeks.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and @SDFD are in unified command on a 40 acre vegetation fire near the 21k block of San Pasqual Rd near Escondido. Evacuation warnings are in place for the area affected by the fire.#CloverdaleFire pic.twitter.com/OQW8Ca6Q6a — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 13, 2018

All lanes of SR-78 are closed between east of San Diego Safari Park and Cloverdale Road due to brush fire. pic.twitter.com/90g8rfYQb6 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 13, 2018

Firefighters attacking brush fire in San Pasqual Valley area from air and ground @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/pFok63Xn9B — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) August 13, 2018



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.