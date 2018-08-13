Water-line break floods Loma Portal neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A ruptured water line on a hillside flooded a Loma Portal-area neighborhood Monday afternoon, forcing evacuations and leaving at least one home soaked and filled with mud.

The public-works emergency in the area of Larga Circle, near Chatsworth Boulevard and Midway Drive, was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A city employee confirmed to News 8 that an 8-inch concrete water main broke and they are unsure how many customers will be affected.

Authorities cleared people out of 10 homes in the area as city crews began working to halt the overflow, which left one or more homes inundated with up to a mud and water several feet deep.

A city engineer was called in to assess the stability of the slope from which the flooding emanated, fire department officials reported.

Repairs are expected to continue past midnight, according to a city official.

