San Diego County offers mobile app for Tuberculosis treatment

San Diego County public health officials said Monday a mobile app that allows tuberculosis patients to confirm they're taking their medication as indicated has reduced the necessity of in-person monitoring.
The hot weather doesn't just mean trouble for firefighters, it can have a negative effect on your health. Many locals have complained of not being able to sleep or eat and feeling lethargic. You are not alone if you feel like your fuse has shortened as the temperatures and dew points have increased.
If you have been heading to the beach or nearby pool to cool off during San Diego's heatwave, you are certainly not alone. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said the weather if fueling a number of viruses on the local health front.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is calling for stronger federal food safety requirements, warning families to avoid microwaving and dishwashing plastic containers that contain harmful chemicals.
There's a ground-breaking advancement in the fight against childhood leukemia which uses a patient's own immune system to battle the disease and San Diego is on the cutting edge. Rady Children's Hospital is one of only 30 centers nationwide certified to offer this innovative treatment along with providing hope to save lives.
Living in San Diego County means enjoying the outdoors, whether it’s hitting the beach, hiking in the mountains, visiting a park or just hanging out in the yard or neighborhood. But outside is also bug-territory.
More weather related issues are showing up on the San Diego health front this week. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said hot weather is leaving many San Diegans more than just uncomfortable.
This month the Center for Disease Control and Prevention would like remind folks to not wash or reuse condoms - instead, the CDC urged folks to use a fresh one for each sex act.
More parents in San Diego County are vaccinating their children compared to the state and the nation.
Heat and humidity can take a toll on our health in a number of ways. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said our current stretch of extreme summer weather is proving just that.