Judge: Plaza de Panama project in Balboa Park can proceed

A fire has been reported in the area of state Route 78 and San Pasqual Valley Road, west of San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Have you ever been late to a party or a ball game because you can’t find parking? A new app based in San Diego is promising to end the days of circling the block.
A night out at Petco Park was a home run Monday for kids battling cancer as they were treated to a true game day experience as the Padres took on the Angels.
A ruptured water line on a hillside flooded a Loma Portal-area neighborhood Monday afternoon, forcing evacuations and leaving at least one home soaked and filled with mud.
A San Diego judge's ruling Monday clears the way for the proposed Plaza de Panama project in Balboa Park to proceed.
UC San Diego is number 2 on Money magazine's annual list of the 50 Best Colleges in the U.S., released Monday.
San Diego County public health officials said Monday a mobile app that allows tuberculosis patients to confirm they're taking their medication as indicated has reduced the necessity of in-person monitoring.
A young man who groped and sexually assaulted four female students as they walked to their off-campus housing near San Diego State University last summer was sentenced Monday to a two-year prison term.
A judge took under submission Monday a motion by the federal government to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the cities of Imperial Beach and Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego, alleging that the International Boundary and Water Commission is violating the Clean Water Act by not doing more to prevent Tijuana sewage from flowing into San Diego area waters.
Great news came Monday for the professional L.A. musician whose prized cello was stolen from a San Diego hotel room last week.