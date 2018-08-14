Kids with cancer treated to fun night at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A night out at Petco Park was a home run Monday for kids battling cancer as they were treated to a true game day experience as the Padres took on the Angels.

More than 2,000 kids with cancer and their families have been to baseball stadiums across the country with the Youth Cancer Baseball Tour.

On the eve of the third day of chemo treatments, eight-year-old Nicolas Martinez on Monday took in the awe of Petco Park. Nicolas was diagnosed with leukemia in April. "I am happy for being free because the hospital wasn't that good. It's kind of sad for the kids who have cancer. They just don't get to do anything, but they enjoy their life still."

Families like Nicolas' fight side-by-side. "Now he sees all the support. He feels great. He feels like a hero and we tell him, you are a hero," said Angeles Diaz, Nicolas' family friend.

Also in attendance at Monday's game was 16-year-old Aldo Aguilar who has battled brain cancer for 14 years. This summer he was hospitalized, but he remains an inspiration. "It's all about having fun," he said.

The children were part of The Friends of Scott Foundation - a childhood cancer resource non-profit that teams up with the Youth Cancer Baseball Tour. The baseball tour was founded by Colorado native Greg Durfee after his friend's nephew died from cancer. Durfee ended up on skid row and made a commitment to strike out the pain.

"All I wanted to do was help these kids that are battling this everyday and their families to have a day away from the hospital. A day away from doctor visits and enjoy a day," he said.

The Padres Foundation provided tickets to Monday's game. Durfee said he hopes to visit all baseball stadiums and make it to the All Star Game in Los Angeles in 2020.