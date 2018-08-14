Tree topples over onto carport in Spring Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tree topples over onto carport in Spring Valley

Posted: Updated:

SPRING VALLEY (NEWS 8) - A tree fell onto an apartment building carport in the 3100 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard Tuesday morning.

A car was inside the carport and remains wedged beneath the tree, according to authorities.

Neighbors say the tree falling on the cars happened Monday around 11 p.m. 

There are no reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.