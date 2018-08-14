Bridging the Dream: Sallie Mae Scholarship Program

SAN DIEGO - Bridging the Dream is a scholarship program that seeks to help families aspiring for a better future.

Educator turned hip-hop artist, Dee-1, knows the challenges of paying for college. When he paid of his own student loans, he celebrated by writing the song, “Sallie Mae Back.”

Dee-1 graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Marketing. After graduating, he taught middle school before pursuing his musical dream and signing with RCA records.

Now, the hip hop star is teaming up with Sallie Mae to promote Sallie Mae’s $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship and announce a national tour to educate students and their families about the importance of planning for college and financial responsibility.

Sallie Mae will award seven $25,000 to students who exemplify excellence inside and outside the classroom. This is a unique and informative public service interview and a great opportunity to inform parents and students about this major scholarship.

For more information or to nominate a deserving student, click on the link below.