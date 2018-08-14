Bridging the Dream: Sallie Mae Scholarship Program

SAN DIEGO - Bridging the Dream is a scholarship program that seeks to help families aspiring for a better future.
Educator turned hip-hop artist, Dee-1, knows the challenges of paying for college. When he paid of his own student loans, he celebrated by writing the song, “Sallie Mae Back.”
Dee-1 graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Marketing. After graduating, he taught middle school before pursuing his musical dream and signing with RCA records.
Now, the hip hop star is teaming up with Sallie Mae to promote Sallie Mae’s $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship and announce a national tour to educate students and their families about the importance of planning for college and financial responsibility.
Sallie Mae will award seven $25,000 to students who exemplify excellence inside and outside the classroom. This is a unique and informative public service interview and a great opportunity to inform parents and students about this major scholarship.
For more information or to nominate a deserving student, click on the link below.
As the Holy Fire continues to wreak havoc on parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas are making room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters have been transferred to San Diego.
Due to a sighting of a hammerhead shark, Oceanside lifeguards have temporarily closed the city's ocean shoreline from Wisconsin Avenue to Harbor Beach.
A wildfire that investigators believe was deliberately set just west of San Diego Zoo Safari Park, one of three to erupt in the area in as many weeks, prompted evacuations and forced the closure of a stretch of the rural highway that fronts the popular wild animal exhibition grounds.
Residents in Spring Valley were rudely awakened late Monday night when a massive tree came crashing down.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park's newest elephant was introduced Tuesday to the rest of the herd, but he's sure to stand out.
Educator-turned-hip-hop artist Dee-1 has teamed up with Sallie Mae to promote Sallie Mae’s $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship and the importance of financial planning for the future.
The search for a Camp Pendleton-based Marine who went overboard in the seas southeast of the Philippines has concluded after five days.