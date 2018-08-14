Backyard to Table: Tips for bountiful urban farming and gardening

SAN DIEGO - Summertime is full of freshness, from farm picked berries to juicy watermelon, and now is the time to delight in natural, unprocessed flavors, especially here in San Diego!
Backyard chicken keeping is a movement that's a lot like turning your house into a home that provides for you. Just imagine, you can get fresh all year when you raise your own chickens!
You’ll be able to enjoy the freshest eggs, without hormones or antibiotics. You’ll also enjoy bonding with your brood and the simple, pleasures of getting back to nature.
If the endeavor seems daunting, don’t let your feathers get ruffled!
Lisa Steele is here to help, offering her sage advice for everything from healthy herbs for the flock, caring for chicks, decking out your hen house, tasty egg recipes – and that’s just scratching the surface.
Steele is a proud 5th generation chicken keeper who grew up across the street from her grandparents’ farm. She left her farming roots for a while, going to college, working on Wall Street, moving with her Navy husband.
Eventually, she ended up back on a small farm where she reignited her own passion for raising her chickens and ducks and now helps others do the same.
As the Holy Fire continues to wreak havoc on parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas are making room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters have been transferred to San Diego.
Due to a sighting of a hammerhead shark, Oceanside lifeguards have temporarily closed the city's ocean shoreline from Wisconsin Avenue to Harbor Beach.
A wildfire that investigators believe was deliberately set just west of San Diego Zoo Safari Park, one of three to erupt in the area in as many weeks, prompted evacuations and forced the closure of a stretch of the rural highway that fronts the popular wild animal exhibition grounds.
Residents in Spring Valley were rudely awakened late Monday night when a massive tree came crashing down.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park's newest elephant was introduced Tuesday to the rest of the herd, but he's sure to stand out.
Educator-turned-hip-hop artist Dee-1 has teamed up with Sallie Mae to promote Sallie Mae’s $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship and the importance of financial planning for the future.
The search for a Camp Pendleton-based Marine who went overboard in the seas southeast of the Philippines has concluded after five days.