Turf & Surf BBQ Championship at Del Mar Race Track

SAN DIEGO - Grab your wet wipes! More than 30 of the nation’s top professional BBQ pit masters will be competing for your taste buds as well as over $15,000 in prizes on Sunday, August 19 at the Seaside Concert Area at the Del Mar Race Track from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

You can upgrade to VIP for an exclusive extra hour to satisfy your taste buds starting at 12 p.m.! VIP tickets are $60 each.

Kids 3 and under are free! General admission tickets are $40 each and include:

Admission to the racetrack

Unlimited BBQ!

Racing tipsheet

Live DJs and music

Five 5oz. craft beer samples or non-alcoholic beverage tasters

Taste from a range of competition-ready brisket, pork, ribs, chicken, tri-tip, seafood and desserts from professional cooks and top local restaurants, and don't forget to pair your BBQ with an assortment of specialty craft brews!

Don't forget to vote for the tastiest slow smoked meats in the coveted People's Choice Award! Your vote enters you for a chance to win a Big Green Egg MiniMax Grill.

For more information, to purchase tickets, and to see a full list of participating vendors, click on the link below.