Body found on I-5 off-ramp in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A person was found dead Tuesday morning on an off-ramp from Interstate 5 in Encinitas, officials said.

The body was located around 6:30 a.m. on the Encinitas Boulevard off- ramp from northbound Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The circumstances leading up to the person's death were under investigation, and no details about the victim were immediately available.

CHP officers shut down the off-ramp shortly after finding the body. The ramp reopened close to 9 a.m.

The NB I-5 off-ramp is closed at Encinitas Blvd due to traffic collision involving a pedestrian. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 14, 2018

Update: The NB I-5 off-ramp at Encinitas Blvd has reopened. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 14, 2018

