Body found on I-5 off-ramp in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A person was found dead Tuesday morning on an off-ramp from Interstate 5 in Encinitas, officials said.

The body was located around 6:30 a.m. on the Encinitas Boulevard off- ramp from northbound Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The circumstances leading up to the person's death were under investigation, and no details about the victim were immediately available.

CHP officers shut down the off-ramp shortly after finding the body. The ramp reopened close to 9 a.m. 

