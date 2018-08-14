Opponents of Del Mar Gun Show demand board prohibit 3D-printed guns

The wildfire that blackened about 100 open acres just west of San Diego Zoo Safari Park Monday was possibly ignited by sparks from a passing car, not an arsonist as previously believed, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Whether as the backdrop for a film or the location or a television special, San Diego has sparkled on screens big and small over the years. It’s no surprise to those of us lucky enough to call it home that several celebrities have chosen sunny San Diego as the setting for TV shows, movies and even sporting events.
Whether as the backdrop for a film or the location or a television special, San Diego has sparkled on screens big and small over the years. It’s no surprise to those of us lucky enough to call it home that several celebrities have chosen sunny San Diego as the setting for TV shows, movies and even sporting events.
Protestors of the Del Mar Gun Show are expected to address the Fair Board on Tuesday afternoon with their newest concerns.
As the Holy Fire continues to wreak havoc on parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas are making room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters have been transferred to San Diego.
Residents in Spring Valley were rudely awakened late Monday night when a massive tree came crashing down.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park's newest elephant was introduced Tuesday to the rest of the herd, but he's sure to stand out.
Educator-turned-hip-hop artist Dee-1 has teamed up with Sallie Mae to promote Sallie Mae’s $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship and the importance of financial planning for the future.