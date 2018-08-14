Search concludes for missing Camp Pendleton Marine in Philippines

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The search for a Camp Pendleton-based Marine who went overboard in the seas southeast of the Philippines has concluded after five days.
The unidentified Marine, with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego's North County, was reported overboard at 9:40 a.m. Thursday while the USS Essex was conducting routine operations in the Sulu Sea, 13th MEU Capt. Diann Rosenfield said.
The five-day search, which covered around 13,000 square nautical miles of the Sulu Sea, Mindanao Sea and the Surigao Straight, was joined by U.S. Navy and Philippine Coast Guard ships and aircraft, Rosenfield said.
"All of our Marines and Sailors demonstrated a tremendous resilience and put forth an extraordinary effort over the past five days," said 13th MEU Commanding Officer Col. Chandler Nelms. "Our thoughts and prayers have been and will continue to be with our Marine's family during this difficult time."
The missing man's family has been notified but the name was being withheld, Rosenfield said.
The USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship commissioned in 1992, is homeported at Naval Base San Diego.
