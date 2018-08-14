Hammerhead shark sighting prompts shoreline closure in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - Due to a sighting of a hammerhead shark, Oceanside lifeguards have temporarily closed the city's ocean shoreline from Wisconsin Avenue to Harbor Beach.

Police officers are on a boat offshore to keep an eye out for the shark, according to city officials, who say the affected areas will reopen after authorities determine that it is no longer in the area.

