Granite Hills HS teacher placed on leave while district investigates ‘serious allegations'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A math teacher at an El Cajon high school was placed on paid administrative leave last week following “serious allegations of misconduct,” Grossmont Union High School District authorities said in a release sent out Tuesday.

This district and local law enforcement are reportedly investigating Granite Hills High School teacher Ryan Braun who was placed on leave last Wednesday.

The statement did not elaborate on what type of allegations were being investigated.

The district’s statement said Braun was placed on leave as soon as they learned of the allegations. The statement goes on to say that the “misconduct occurred outside of school hours and off campus.”

District officials say if employee misconduct did occur, they will consider “appropriate action up to and including dismissal from employment.”

See below for the full statement from GUHSD: