Homes evacuated in La Mesa due to gas leak

LA MESA (NEWS 8) — SDG&E crews are working to repair a broken gas line in La Mesa which has prompted the evacuation of some homes.

The leak was discovered just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 7800 block of Quince Street.

Witnesses say a car rolled backwards for unknown reasons and hit the line and when a tow truck tried to move the vehicle the line completely separated allowing the gas to blow out.

Residents along the block have been evacuated and people in other nearby buildings have been advised to stay indoors.

Strong fumes could reportedly be smelled in the area and Heartland Fire sent a text alert just before 5 p.m. asking people to avoid the area for up to four hours.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »