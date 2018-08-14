Homes evacuated in La Mesa due to gas leak

For many people, pets are members of the family. So, when they get sick you want to do whatever you can to care for them, including taking time off work. In some cases, that's not an option. But as News 8’s Shannon Handy shows us, that’s starting to change.
Crews are working to stop a gas leak in La Mesa which has prompted the evacuation of some homes. The leak was reported by a tow truck driver who was in the 7800 block of Quince Street in order to pick up an abandoned vehicle.
A man accused of killing his estranged wife and her sister, whose bodies were found miles apart in Escondido, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to special circumstance murder charges that could lead to the death penalty if he's convicted.
Deryck Bacon, a Marine veteran killed by a hit and run driver in Hillcrest, was laid to rest with military honors at Miramar National Cemetery on Monday.
A recycling center in Logan Heights has become the end of the road for what appears to be hundreds of dockless bikes.
As the Holy Fire continues to wreak havoc on parts of Riverside and Orange counties, animal shelters in the impacted areas are making room for lost pets. To accommodate an influx of displaced dogs, some of the canines who were already in those shelters have been transferred to San Diego.
A math teacher at an El Cajon high school was placed on paid administrative leave last week following “serious allegations of misconduct,” Grossmont Union High School District authorities said in a release sent out Tuesday.
Protestors of the Del Mar Gun Show addressed the Fair Board on Tuesday afternoon with their newest concerns.