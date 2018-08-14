Homeless veteran buried with honors at Miramar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Deryck Bacon, a Marine veteran killed by a hit and run driver in Hillcrest, was laid to rest with military honors at Miramar National Cemetery on Monday.

During Monday’s powerful ceremony, Deryck’s widow, Karen Castro, said it had been his dream to serve in the Marines and make a career out of it.

Deryck’s journey to be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery was not an easy one, but his family is grateful the 59-year-old veteran can rest peacefully.

Deryck died in April after he was killed by a hit and run driver while he was sleeping on a sidewalk outside the Hillcrest DMV. The driver hit him, then hit two parked cars and took off. She was later arrested and charged.

Back in June, Karen told News 8 “him dying alone, that is what really bothers me.” Karen said Deryck joined the Marines after high school and wanted to make a career out it, but after just two years, he was granted a section 8 discharge after being diagnosed with schizophrenia. “He did not want to take his medication and that was the beginning of the end,” she said at the time.

She did not speak to the media on Tuesday.

Deryck’s story struck a chord with homeless advocate Michael McConnell. McConnell paid for Deryck’s casket. His brother was also a veteran who suffered from mental illness. “When people pass way in such a tragic incident such as Mr. Bacon’s, the community needs to step up and recognize these are our brothers and sisters, fathers, mothers. These are real folks with real families.”

The driver accused of hitting and killing Deryck was identified as 25-year-old Salomon and her passenger as - 36-year-old Silvan Silla. Both were charged with felony hit-and-run causing death.

Both Salomon and Silla plead not guilty. Salomon said she didn't know she had hit anyone following the crash.

