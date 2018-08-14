4.4 earthquake hits Aguanga, felt in North County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

4.4 earthquake hits Aguanga, felt in North County

AGUANGA (NEWS 8) - A 4.4 earthquake hit Aguanga, located in Riverside County but near Palomar Mountain, Tuesday evening. 

Residents from Oceanside and Escondido reported having felt the quake. 

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages. 

