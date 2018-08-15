NASSCO Layoffs: Hundreds of workers may lose jobs after accident

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Union Tribune is reporting that General Dynamics NASSCO may lay off hundreds of workers in San Diego.



The ship-building company says the layoffs are tied to an incident back in July, when a graving dock near the Coronado Bridge flooded.



The dock was being used to support the construction of the USNS Miguel Keith. The incident left debris in the bay.

The workers union president says other factors are at play.

“We are pursuing all available options to avoid or lessen the impact of these reductions and hope to increase our workforce as soon as possible to support work expected in 2019,” NASSCO president Kevin Graney said in a layoff notice to the state.

The list of jobs impacted includes 129 welders, 85 electricians, 84 painters and 82 pipe fitters.

As many as 350 employees could reportedly lose their jobs over the next several months.

