NASSCO Layoffs: Hundreds of workers may lose jobs after accident

Sparks from a passing vehicle -- not an arsonist, as previously believed -- ignited a wildfire that spread over about 100 open acres this week near San Diego Zoo Safari Park, authorities reported Wednesday.
The San Diego Union Tribune is reporting that General Dynamics NASSCO may lay off hundreds of workers in San Diego.
Whether as the backdrop for a film or the location of a television special, San Diego has sparkled on screens big and small over the years.
A man accused of killing his estranged wife and her sister, whose bodies were found miles apart in Escondido, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to special circumstance murder charges that could lead to the death penalty if he's convicted.
A math teacher at an El Cajon high school was placed on paid administrative leave last week following “serious allegations of misconduct,” Grossmont Union High School District authorities said in a release sent out Tuesday.
Researchers at the UC San Diego School of Medicine Wednesday released a study that found that women whose mothers lived to 90 years old are more likely to live to 90 themselves.
Increasing monsoonal moisture creates an elevated chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts. South swell will create dangerous swimming conditions at the beaches.
Deryck Bacon, a Marine veteran killed by a hit and run driver in Hillcrest, was laid to rest with military honors at Miramar National Cemetery on Tuesday.