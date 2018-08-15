Kids Helping Kids: Back2School care packages

SAN DIEGO - Join Kids4Community on Sunday, September 2nd from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. in putting together care packages for elementary students at Perkins Elements in Barrio Logan.

Around 31% of the students who attend this school are homeless, and many more face critical poverty. Kids4Community will be constructing care packages which include hygiene supplies and new clothing for these students as they start off the new school year.

Our mission at Kids4Community is to help children and their families give back to their communities in a meaningful way. To do this, we work with charitable organizations to develop programs that are specifically meant to engage children from five years and up so they can be introduced to the concept of charitable work early in their lives.

For more information and to sign up, visit their website: kids4.org.