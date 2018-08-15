Stone Brewery's 22nd Anniversary Celebration & Invitational Beer Festival

SAN DIEGO - Join Stone Brewery for Southern California's largest beer festival!
This 2-day event will be held on August 17 and 18 at the campus of California State University San Marcos with more than 50 of the world's finest craft breweries and pouring 300+ individual beers.
What's the best part, besides all of the great beer? As always, all proceeds benefit amazing local charities.
The Friday night brewers reception will be held 6 - 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 for designated drivers and $85 for general admission.
Your $85 ticket includes:
Saturday sessions will be held from 1 - 8 p.m. Join in for Session A (1pm - 4pm) or Session B (5pm - 8pm).
Tickets are $65 for either session and include:
Designated driver tickets are $15 and include access to the relaxation lounge, featuring food samples including craft sodas, coffee, waters & more!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the link below.
San Diego State University announced a plan on Wednesday to redirect Murphy Canyon Creek's flow as part of its SDSU West redevelopment plan in Mission Valley. Mission Valley is currently a floodplain, with occasional flooding from the San Diego River reaching into the parking lot at SDCCU Stadium when it rains.
Bruce Wettstein, President of Pure Water Industries spoke about the differences between "saltwater pools VS. more traditional chlorine pools.
UC San Diego is the world's 15th-best university according to new rankings released Wednesday by the Academic Ranking of World Universities.
A newly built northbound pedestrian-processing facility will open Wednesday afternoon on the east side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, one of the busiest land border crossings in the world.
Investigators executing a search warrant on Wednesday at a La Jolla home found and disposed of what was believed to be a pipe bomb.
Join Kids4Community on Sunday, September 2nd from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. in putting together care packages for elementary students at Perkins Elements in Barrio Logan.
Major League Baseball umpires made a special visit to treat some local kids to much-needed smiles on Wednesday. They brought a Build-A-Bear workshop to patients at Rady Children's Hospital.
The body of a 12-year-old girl was found Wednesday in San Vicente Reservoir, five days after she fell from a boat, authorities said.