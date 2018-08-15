Stone Brewery's 22nd Anniversary Celebration & Invitational Beer Festival

SAN DIEGO - Join Stone Brewery for Southern California's largest beer festival!

This 2-day event will be held on August 17 and 18 at the campus of California State University San Marcos with more than 50 of the world's finest craft breweries and pouring 300+ individual beers.

What's the best part, besides all of the great beer? As always, all proceeds benefit amazing local charities.

The Friday night brewers reception will be held 6 - 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 for designated drivers and $85 for general admission.

Your $85 ticket includes:

40+ craft beers on tap

Endless 2oz pours

Gourmet fares from Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens - Escondido & Liberty Station

Commemorative Stone 22nd Anniversary tasting glass

Live music

Cigar lounge with cigars for purchase

Saturday sessions will be held from 1 - 8 p.m. Join in for Session A (1pm - 4pm) or Session B (5pm - 8pm).

Tickets are $65 for either session and include:

55+ participating breweries

Endless 2oz pours of craft beer

Tasty bites for purchase and complimentary samples from vendors

Commemorative Stone 22nd Anniversary tasting glass

Live music

Cigar lounge with cigars for purchase

Designated driver tickets are $15 and include access to the relaxation lounge, featuring food samples including craft sodas, coffee, waters & more!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the link below.