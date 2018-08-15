Hazmat & bomb squad responding to home in La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hazmat & bomb squad responding to home in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Multiple agencies are responding to a house in the 1600 block of Via Corona in La Jolla.

San Diego Police, Hazmat team and the bomb squad are on scene. Initial reports say the FBI requested San Diego Police to assist with a warrant. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

