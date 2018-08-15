Deficient San Diego roads costing drivers a pretty penny

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A new report is shedding light on just how bad San Diego roads are.

“Trip”, a national transportation research group released a report saying that San Diego area drivers lose close to $2,000 a year due to rough, congested and unsafe roads.

The report breaks down like this. Congestion causes more than $900 a year in lost time and fuel costs. More than $700 goes into maintaining your vehicle and more than $300 goes into safety.

When it comes to the roads themselves, the report says, 64% of roads in San Diego are in poor or mediocre condition and 64 out of nearly 1,600 bridges in the county are deficient. All of these contribute to 43 hours of delays and claims 239 lives in traffic accidents each year.

In April 2017, state legislators passed SB1, the road, repair and accountability act which is supposed to go to improving California’s transportation system by an average of $5.2 billion over the next decade. Legislators say you should start seeing your tax dollars at work “soon”, but that everything takes time.