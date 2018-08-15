New PedEast pedestrian crossing opens at San Ysidro Port of Entr - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New PedEast pedestrian crossing opens at San Ysidro Port of Entry

Posted: Updated:
A view of the future PedEast pedestrian entrance at the San Ysidro Port of Entry that is scheduled to open next month. (U.S. General Services Administration) A view of the future PedEast pedestrian entrance at the San Ysidro Port of Entry that is scheduled to open next month. (U.S. General Services Administration)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection will open a newly constructed northbound pedestrian-processing facility on the east side of the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Wednesday.

The 22-lane entrance, known as PedEast, will significantly increase the pedestrian inspection capacity at San Ysidro. It's expected to help more than 20,000 pedestrians who cross from Tijuana into San Diego on a daily basis.

It's part of "Phase 2" of the U.S. General Services Administration's project to modernize and expand the Land Port of Entry.

It's part of a multi-phase $741-million expansion and reconstruction of the massive San Ysidro Port of Entry overseen by the U.S. General Service Administration.

PedEast’s scheduled opening comes more than two years after the opening of the PedWest entrance, a 14-lane pedestrian inspection facility that began operating in July 2016 west of the port’s vehicle lanes.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.