New PedEast pedestrian crossing opens at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection will open a newly constructed northbound pedestrian-processing facility on the east side of the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Wednesday.



The 22-lane entrance, known as PedEast, will significantly increase the pedestrian inspection capacity at San Ysidro. It's expected to help more than 20,000 pedestrians who cross from Tijuana into San Diego on a daily basis.



It's part of "Phase 2" of the U.S. General Services Administration's project to modernize and expand the Land Port of Entry.



It's part of a multi-phase $741-million expansion and reconstruction of the massive San Ysidro Port of Entry overseen by the U.S. General Service Administration.



PedEast’s scheduled opening comes more than two years after the opening of the PedWest entrance, a 14-lane pedestrian inspection facility that began operating in July 2016 west of the port’s vehicle lanes.

