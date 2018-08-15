Divers find body of missing 12-year-old girl at San Vicente Reservoir

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8) - The body of a 12-year-old girl was found in San Vicente Reservoir after she fell from a boat, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Several agencies continued a search to recover the body of the girl who was presumed to have drowned after falling from a boat into San Vicente Reservoir over the weekend.



The girl was in the bow of a vessel that was towing people on a tube when they fell into the water around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police. The boat slowed down and the girl went over the side and into the water in front of the boat.



Investigators believe the vessel continued to move, possibly running her over, police said. The girl was wearing a life jacket, which was found in the water.



The boat was not operating under its own power when it happened, and was drifting with the waves and wind, according to San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropky.

The girl's identity was not released.

