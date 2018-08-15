Divers find body of missing 12-year-old girl at San Vicente Reservoir

Join Kids4Community on Sunday, September 2nd from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. in putting together care packages for elementary students at Perkins Elements in Barrio Logan.
The body of a 12-year-old girl was found in San Vicente Reservoir after she fell from a boat, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Authorities executing a search warrant Wednesday morning at a house in La Jolla, found materials consistent with a pipe bomb, but were able to dispose of them without ordering any evacuations, officials said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection will open a newly constructed northbound pedestrian-processing facility on the east side of the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Wednesday.
Sparks from a passing vehicle -- not an arsonist, as previously believed -- ignited a wildfire that spread over about 100 open acres this week near San Diego Zoo Safari Park, authorities reported Wednesday.
The San Diego Union Tribune is reporting that General Dynamics NASSCO may lay off hundreds of workers in San Diego.
Whether as the backdrop for a film or the location of a television special, San Diego has sparkled on screens big and small over the years.
A man accused of killing his estranged wife and her sister, whose bodies were found miles apart in Escondido, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to special circumstance murder charges that could lead to the death penalty if he's convicted.