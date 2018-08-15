Improving quality, care and cost for pools through water-saving technology

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - To beat all the heat, many San Diegans have been plunging into pools trying to keep cool. With all that water splashing around comes the necessity to keep the pool clean and well-maintained, not to mention having to think about drought conditions here in California.

Bruce Wettstein, President of Pure Water Industries spoke about the differences between saltwater pools versus more traditional chlorine pools. He also explained the technology used by Pure Water Industries.

The average pool holds 20,000 gallons of water, which can be greatly wasted when having to drain the pool to clean it every few years.

Wettstein says the benefits of saltwater include:

low-maintenance

less expensive to operate

gentler on your skin and eyes than regular chlorinated pools

He also says more than 80 percent of newly constructed pools are saltwater.

Chlorine pools can be changed to saltwater pools by transfroming salt poured in the water into chlorine through an electrolytic converter.