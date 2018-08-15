Improving quality, care and cost for pools through water-saving technology

San Diego State University announced a plan on Wednesday to redirect Murphy Canyon Creek's flow as part of its SDSU West redevelopment plan in Mission Valley. Mission Valley is currently a floodplain, with occasional flooding from the San Diego River reaching into the parking lot at SDCCU Stadium when it rains.
UC San Diego is the world's 15th-best university according to new rankings released Wednesday by the Academic Ranking of World Universities.
A newly built northbound pedestrian-processing facility will open Wednesday afternoon on the east side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, one of the busiest land border crossings in the world.
Investigators executing a search warrant on Wednesday at a La Jolla home found and disposed of what was believed to be a pipe bomb.
Join Kids4Community on Sunday, September 2nd from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. in putting together care packages for elementary students at Perkins Elements in Barrio Logan.
Major League Baseball umpires made a special visit to treat some local kids to much-needed smiles on Wednesday. They brought a Build-A-Bear workshop to patients at Rady Children's Hospital.
The body of a 12-year-old girl was found Wednesday in San Vicente Reservoir, five days after she fell from a boat, authorities said.