MLB umpires bring Build-A-Bear to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Major League Baseball umpires made a special visit to treat some local kids to much-needed smiles on Wednesday. They brought a Build-A-Bear workshop to patients at Rady Children's Hospital.

“I got a teradactyl because I like dinosaurs,” said eight-year-old Nicholas.

The MLB umpire crew who are working the Padres vs Angels series in town along with the Padres mascot The Swinging Friar visited with children coping with cancer and many other serious illnesses at Rady Children’s.

The umps set up the Build-A-Bear workshop with all kinds of cute stuffed animals and outfits - including bear-sized Padres uniforms.

“It’s awesome! We’re here to put to a smile on their face and [for] just a brief moment, if we can, take their mind away,” said Jennifer Platt, Executive Director of Umps Care Charities. “We’re here to make their day a little bit brighter.”

The event on Thursday marks the tenth of 14 hospital visits scheduled this year in MLB cities as part of a program by Umps Care Charities.

“It’s just a way to put a smile on a kid’s face that may be having a tough day, and for us to be able to is a great thrill,” said MLB umpire Sam Holbrook.

Furry friends and fashion are waiting for our kiddos thanks to @UmpsCare! Kids will have the chance to create their own @buildabear critter and style them in everything from superhero outfits to baseball uniforms! pic.twitter.com/dCrbyNPDze — Rady Children's (@radychildrens) August 15, 2018

First visit down on the CA Hospital Tour round 2. This time MLB umps are taking Build-A-Bear Workshop experiences to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. While we couldn’t take... https://t.co/bczFhaLsTW — UMPS CARE Charities (@UmpsCare) August 15, 2018