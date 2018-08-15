Fatal train accident causes lengthy delays for Amtrak trains - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fatal train accident causes lengthy delays for Amtrak trains

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday on a stretch of tracks in the northern reaches of San Diego County.

The man walked onto the rails near the intersection of North Cleveland Street and Surfrider Way in Oceanside about 1 p.m. and stood in front of the oncoming northbound Amtrak train, which was traveling at about 35 mph, according to sheriff's officials.

The unidentified pedestrian died at the scene, Deputy Giovani Pantoja said.

The fatality temporarily suspended Amtrak service in the area, according to the North County Transit District.

 

