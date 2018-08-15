Fatal train accident causes lengthy delays for Amtrak trains

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday on a stretch of tracks in the northern reaches of San Diego County.

The man walked onto the rails near the intersection of North Cleveland Street and Surfrider Way in Oceanside about 1 p.m. and stood in front of the oncoming northbound Amtrak train, which was traveling at about 35 mph, according to sheriff's officials.

The unidentified pedestrian died at the scene, Deputy Giovani Pantoja said.

The fatality temporarily suspended Amtrak service in the area, according to the North County Transit District.

UPDATE: Train 777 has returned to #Oceanside to await new crew. Train 579 will run ahead of Train 777 to #LosAngeles. Metrolink is also accepting all Amtrak tickets between LA and Oceanside. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) August 15, 2018

ALERT: Tracks are closed in #Oceanside due to a trespasser incident involving Train 777. Lengthy delays expected. Updates will follow as more info becomes available. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) August 15, 2018

UPDATE: Tracks still closed in #Oceanside due to a trespasser incident involving Train 777. An on-time section of Train 777 will depart #LosAngeles at 3:06pm. Original Train 777 will reverse to Oceanside once released. Delays expected for Trains 579, 572 & 774. Updates to follow. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) August 15, 2018