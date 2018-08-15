Best Buy to buy San Diego provider of health devices for the aging

Back in June San Diego native Richard Nares started his 1,700-mile charity Heart and Sole Run. It began in Seattle and will wraps up in San Diego this week.
From broken bottles to broken rules, beachgoers say Fiesta Island is anything but a party these days. They say the city's regulations aren't being enforced and they want to know why.
Justice reform activists are calling on District Attorney Summer Stephan to recuse herself from the investigation into the death of Earl McNeil.
A registered sex offender accused of breaking into his next-door neighbor's home in broad daylight, where he allegedly raped and sodomized a 3-year-old girl, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to five felony charges, including kidnapping with intent to molest.
San Diego police said Wednesday that no charges will be filed at this time against a man accused in the fatal shooting of a bar manager following a fight between two groups in the Gaslamp District.
An intoxicated driver who struck a homeless man in Oceanside and continued driving for more than a mile, even though the victim's body had gone through her windshield and ended up on the front seat, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in state prison.
Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy is pushing more into the health field, acquiring a company that provides emergency response devices for the aging.
Daryl Weathers remembers trying to pull men from the sea off Alaska's Aleutian Islands after a U.S. Navy destroyer hit a mine left by the Japanese following the only World War II battle fought on North American soil.