Your Stories Investigation: After trash and trouble, the party is over at Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — From broken bottles to broken rules, beachgoers say Fiesta Island is anything but a party these days.
They say the city's regulations aren't being enforced and they want to know why.
News 8's Steve Price works to get to the bottom of it in this Your Stories Investigation from Fiesta Island.
News 8 crews observed a satellite dish with roofing material, shopping carts, and tires among the trash all over Fiesta Island.
A fire pit was also filled with trash and several empty trash cans were seen a few feet away.
Councilmember Lorie Zapf likes to bring her dogs to Fiesta Island and said she has noticed the problem getting worse - and she’s not alone. Police say the problem has gotten worse since a judge recently allowed a lawsuit to move forward suing the city to allow people to sleep in RVs in public parks.
Technically, Fiesta Island closes at 10 p.m. but police say they don’t have the manpower to enforce that. Councilmember Zapf is hoping a recently passed pay raise for officers will help rebuild the police force so they’ll have the staff to properly patrol Fiesta Island.
